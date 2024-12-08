Haydn Fleury News: Settling in well on second pairing

Fleury notched an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Fleury has four assists over his last five games. He's been on the second pairing throughout that warm stretch, covering for Dylan Samberg (foot), who is on injured reserve. Fleury is up to five helpers, 18 shots on net, 18 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 17 games this season. He doesn't have a ton of scoring upside, but he's worth a look as a streaming option in favorable matchups.