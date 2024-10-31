Haydn Fleury News: Struggling to make lineup

Fleury was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit, marking the sixth consecutive game in which he's been a healthy scratch.

Fleury started the season on the third pairing, but he gave way to Logan Stanley on Oct. 20, and the Jets haven't changed up their defense since. Over four appearances, Fleury picked up five shots on net, six blocked shots and two hits. The 28-year-old will likely have to wait for an injury to pop up before he gets back in the lineup.