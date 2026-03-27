Hayes Hundley News: Secures entry-level deal

Hundley inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Friday.

Hundley's deal will officially kick in for the 2026-27 campaign while he joins AHL Toronto on an amateur tryout for the rest of the current season. In one season with the University of St. Thomas, the 21-year-old blueliner notched six goals and six helpers in 38 contests. The undrafted Ohio native is far from a lock to make the NHL someday and is unlikely to generate much offensive upside even if he does.