Helge Grans News: Earns helper in NHL debut

Grans recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16:11 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Grans' first stint in the NHL is likely to be a short one, but he was able to get a milestone checked off with his first point. The defenseman assisted on a Tyson Foerster tally in the third period. Grans will likely head back to AHL Lehigh Valley once one or more of Cam York (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body) or Emil Andrae (undisclosed) is cleared to return to action.