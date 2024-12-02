Helge Grans News: Reassigned to minors

Grans was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Grans has contributed one assist, five shots on goal, five blocked shots and four hits in six NHL outings this season. He was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. Grans' return to the minors opens a roster spot for the Flyers to potentially activate Samuel Ersson (lower body) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against Florida.