Hendrix Lapierre headshot

Hendrix Lapierre News: Dishes helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Lapierre tallied an assist while logging 9:59 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lapierre's ice time was lowest among the Capitals and does not bode well for his presence in the lineup once Lars Eller (illness) is healthy enough to return. The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal of the season and has tallied a modest eight points in 27 games.

Hendrix Lapierre
Washington Capitals
