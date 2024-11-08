Hendrix Lapierre News: Gathers assist in loss

Lapierre logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lapierre has two helpers over four games since he was a scratch for two contests. The 22-year-old is stuck in a third-line role, and that's unlikely to allow him to put up steady offense over long stretches. Those two assists are all he's put up for points so far, and he's added 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots, five hits, four PIM and a minus-4 rating over 11 appearances. Lapierre can be ignored in redraft formats for now, but dynasty managers should hold on with patience.