Hendrix Lapierre headshot

Hendrix Lapierre News: Nets goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lapierre scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Lapierre has a goal and an assist over the last two contests. He opened the scoring at 6:06 of the first period Saturday. The 24-year-old has four goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net, 41 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 69 appearances this season. Lapierre is seeing steady time as the Capitals' fourth-line center, but fantasy managers can likely find better production on the wire in most formats.

Hendrix Lapierre
Washington Capitals
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