Henri Jokiharju News: Adds late goal

Jokiharju scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Jokiharju ended a six-game point drought when he put away his second goal of the NHL campaign late in the third period of this blowout win. He also scored for Finland against the USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a sudden uptick on offense from the 25-year-old blueliner. He's not even fully guaranteed a place in the lineup, though he offers a bit more reliability than Connor Clifton, Jacob Bryson or Dennis Gilbert. Jokiharju has had a challenging year on offense with just five points over 40 outings, but he's added a plus-5 rating, 33 hits and 31 blocked shots to help stabilize the bottom four on the blue line.