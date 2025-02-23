Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Henri Jokiharju headshot

Henri Jokiharju News: Adds late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Jokiharju scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Jokiharju ended a six-game point drought when he put away his second goal of the NHL campaign late in the third period of this blowout win. He also scored for Finland against the USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a sudden uptick on offense from the 25-year-old blueliner. He's not even fully guaranteed a place in the lineup, though he offers a bit more reliability than Connor Clifton, Jacob Bryson or Dennis Gilbert. Jokiharju has had a challenging year on offense with just five points over 40 outings, but he's added a plus-5 rating, 33 hits and 31 blocked shots to help stabilize the bottom four on the blue line.

Henri Jokiharju
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now