Henri Jokiharju News: Can't shake slump

Jokiharju's point drought reached 26 games in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

He's been scratched 15 times during that slump. The 25-year-old blueliner is no longer a full-time part of the Sabres' lineup, and he offers mostly defensive depth when he plays. Jokiharju is stuck on three points while adding 41 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances.