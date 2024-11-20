Henri Jokiharju News: Checks back in after scratches

Jokiharju logged 18:42 of ice time, earning two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Jokiharju was a fixture in the lineup for the first month of the Sabres' season, but he sat out six straight games from Nov. 5-16. The 25-year-old was back in the lineup Wednesday since Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) is on injured reserve and Dennis Gilbert was rotated out of the lineup after failing to impress while playing five of the six contests Jokiharju was scratched for. The uncertainty in Jokiharju's playing time takes away most of the already-minimal fantasy value he had heading into the season. The defenseman has three points, 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-6 rating through 13 appearances.