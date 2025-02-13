Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Henri Jokiharju headshot

Henri Jokiharju News: Flutterball fools USA's Hellebuyck

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Jokiharju scored Finland's only goal in a 6-1 loss Thursday to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Jokiharju scored the game's first goal on Finland's second shot. It was an odd fluttering shot that seemed to confuse USA starter Connor Hellebuyck. He's not at the tourney to score -- he has just four points, including a goal, in 39 games this season. The Finns need a lot more than the offensive services of a defensive defender.

Henri Jokiharju
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now