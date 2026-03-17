Henri Jokiharju News: Garners helper Monday
Jokiharju produced an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Jokiharju had been a healthy scratch over the previous seven games. He's played just 11 times in 26 contests since the start of January. The 26-year-old blueliner has 10 helpers, 32 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 23 hits and 12 PIM over 36 outings this season, matching his point total from 60 games between Boston and Buffalo in 2024-25. It's still on the lower end of his usual production range.
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