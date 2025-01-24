Henri Jokiharju News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Jokiharju notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Jokiharju ended a 26-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old was in the lineup as the Sabres played with seven defensemen for the second game in a row. Jokiharju or Dennis Gilbert would check out of the lineup if the team returns to the traditional six blueliners. Jokiharju is at four points, 41 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating through 33 appearances this year.