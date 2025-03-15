Henri Jokiharju News: Nabs assist Saturday

Jokiharju notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Jokiharju has stepped into a massive upgrade in role following his trade to Boston from Buffalo. He is on the top pairing and seeing time on the second power-play unit. There are extenuating factors on the Bruins' blue line -- Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) are both out, leaving the team down its two best defensemen. Still, Jokiharju has held his own in a larger role, though his offense remains too low to help most fantasy managers. He's at seven points, 46 shots on net, 38 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 46 appearances this season.