Henri Jokiharju News: Posts helper against old team

Jokiharju notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

This was Jokiharju's first game back in Buffalo since he was dealt to the Bruins at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old defenseman has just two assists over 14 contests since the trade, but he has been a regular in Boston's lineup as a top-four blueliner. Jokiharju has had a rough campaign with eight points, 55 shots on net, 49 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 56 appearances between the Bruins and the Sabres.