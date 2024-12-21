Henri Jokiharju News: Starting to lose time

Jokiharju was scratched for the second time in four games when he sat out Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Jokiharju sat out six straight games in November, but he was right back in the lineup when injuries impacted the Sabres' blue line. Now, he appears in danger of losing his place to Connor Clifton or Dennis Gilbert, though the team's recent slump could cause frequent rotation on defense. Jokiharju is stuck in a 19-game point drought and has just three points with 34 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances this season.