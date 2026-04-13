Henri Jokiharju News: Two points Sunday
Jokiharju recorded a goal (on two shots) and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 26-year-old blueliner hadn't been part of the lineup since the 2-1 loss to the Panthers on April 2, but he returned with a bang in this one after posting two points. His limited availability limits his fantasy appeal, but Jokiharju has made his presence felt when on the ice. He has two goals and four assists over his last six appearances dating back to March 16 while averaging 17:06 TOI in that span.
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