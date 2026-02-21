Henrik Rybinski headshot

Henrik Rybinski News: Scores twice in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Rybinski scored two goals in AHL Hershey's 6-4 loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Rybinski has picked up three goals and an assist over his last five outings. He's done fine in the AHL this season with 23 points over 45 appearances, but that's not production that will earn him a look with the Capitals. The 24-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut.

Henrik Rybinski
Washington Capitals
