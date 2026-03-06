Henry Brzustewicz News: Four assists in OHL blowout win

Brzustewicz registered four assists in OHL London's 10-2 win over Erie on Friday.

With the effort, Brzustewicz reached the 50-point mark on the season. He has 12 points over 11 contests in February, but he's already earned six points in three games in March. The Kings prospect now has 17 goals, 33 helpers, 212 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-13 rating for the Knights this season.