Henry Brzustewicz News: Signs first pro deal
Brzustewicz signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.
The deal will begin in 2026-27, and Brzustewicz will join AHL Ontario on a professional tryout agreement for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old registered 19 goals and 54 points in 59 games this campaign for OHL London. He was picked with the 31st selection in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Kings.
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