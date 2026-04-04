Henry Brzustewicz headshot

Henry Brzustewicz News: Signs first pro deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:24pm

Brzustewicz signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.

The deal will begin in 2026-27, and Brzustewicz will join AHL Ontario on a professional tryout agreement for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old registered 19 goals and 54 points in 59 games this campaign for OHL London. He was picked with the 31st selection in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Kings.

Henry Brzustewicz
Los Angeles Kings
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