Henry Brzustewicz News: Three points in London's win
Brzustewicz scored a goal on nine shots and added two assists in OHL London's 4-3 shootout win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Brzustewicz showed off some offense in this contest, which was just his second three-point outing of the season. Both have come over the last 12 games, a span in which he has four goals and 13 helpers. For the season, the Kings prospect is at 16 goals, 40 points and a minus-19 rating over 45 appearances, showing mixed results as his offense has grown but his defense has suffered.
