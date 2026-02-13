Henry Brzustewicz headshot

Henry Brzustewicz News: Three points in London's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Brzustewicz scored a goal on nine shots and added two assists in OHL London's 4-3 shootout win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Brzustewicz showed off some offense in this contest, which was just his second three-point outing of the season. Both have come over the last 12 games, a span in which he has four goals and 13 helpers. For the season, the Kings prospect is at 16 goals, 40 points and a minus-19 rating over 45 appearances, showing mixed results as his offense has grown but his defense has suffered.

Henry Brzustewicz
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Brzustewicz
