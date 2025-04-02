Henry Thrun Injury: Considered game-time decision

Thrun (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Edmonton, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thrun has missed 13 of the Sharks' last 14 games due to his injury, but he's trending toward a return to game action. However, head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday that he isn't yet sure whether Thrun will be able to suit up against the Oilers. Even if Thrun requires at least one more game on the shelf, it seems possible that he could return Saturday against Seattle or Monday against Calgary.