Henry Thrun Injury: Set to miss more time

Thrun aggravated his upper-body injury during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders and is slated to miss time, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Thrun recently missed four games due to his upper-body injury, and while it's not yet clear how much time he'll miss after aggravating the issue, head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that the defenseman will be "out a little bit." Jimmy Schuldt will likely draw into the lineup while Thrun is unavailable.