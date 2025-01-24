Henry Thrun News: Buries goal in loss

Thrun scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Thrun ended an 18-game point drought dating back to Nov. 30 with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old has not held a full-time role on the Sharks' blue line this season, but he's been in the lineup a majority of the time. He has one goal, nine points, 38 shots on net, 34 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 42 appearances in a bottom-four role.