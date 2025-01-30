Henry Thrun News: Helper, fight in Thursday's loss

Thrun posted an assist and five PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Thrun fought Vince Dunn in the second period. In the third, Thrun helped out on a Tyler Toffoli tally. The 23-year-old Thrun continues to handle bottom-four minutes on the blue line. He has two points over his last four games but a more modest 10 points with 39 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 35 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 45 appearances this season.