Henry Thrun headshot

Henry Thrun News: Logs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Thrun posted an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

Thrun has three helpers over his last two games. He's been rewarded for his strong effort -- the 23-year-old was moved up to the top pairing and saw a season-high 22:48 of ice time in Sunday's win. The blueliner has four helpers, 11 shots on net, 11 PIM, 12 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 15 contests. He could continue to see a larger role until Jake Walman (upper body) returns.

Henry Thrun
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
