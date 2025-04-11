Henry Thrun News: Nets equalizer in loss

Thrun scored a goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Thrun has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. His second-period tally Friday tied the game at 2-2, and it stayed there until Corey Perry put the Oilers ahead again in the third. Thrun is up to two goals, a career-high 12 points, 50 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 39 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-20 rating across 57 appearances.