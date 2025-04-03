Henry Thrun News: Ready to rock

Thrun (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Edmonton, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Thrun has missed nine straight games and 13 of the last 14 contests with the injury. Thrun has one goal and nine assists across 52 appearances with the Sharks this season. Shakir Mukhamadullin who suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday, is expected to miss Thursday's tilt and be replaced by Thrun in the lineup.