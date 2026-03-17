Henry Thrun News: Sent down Tuesday
Thrun was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Thrun did not draw into the lineup Sunday in Minnesota after being elevated from the minors on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old's return to the AHL could be an indication that Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) will be back in action against the Islanders on Tuesday.
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