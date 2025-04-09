Henry Thrun News: Slides assist

Thrun managed an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

This was Thrun's first helper in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him 13 of 14 games between March 1 and April 1. The defenseman is up to 11 points in 56 appearances, matching his scoring output from 51 games a year ago. He's added 49 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-20 rating in 2024-25.