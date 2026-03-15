Henry Thrun News: Summoned from AHL
Thrun was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday under emergency conditions.
Thrun has four goals and 20 points in 42 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in four NHL outings this campaign while posting four shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) unavailable to play against Minnesota on Sunday, Thrun will provide the Maple Leafs with some defensive depth. However, Thrun could be a healthy scratch against the Wild if Troy Stecher draws into the lineup
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