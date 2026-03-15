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Henry Thrun News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Thrun was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday under emergency conditions.

Thrun has four goals and 20 points in 42 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in four NHL outings this campaign while posting four shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (personal) unavailable to play against Minnesota on Sunday, Thrun will provide the Maple Leafs with some defensive depth. However, Thrun could be a healthy scratch against the Wild if Troy Stecher draws into the lineup

Henry Thrun
Toronto Maple Leafs
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