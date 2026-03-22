Herman Traff News: Signs first contract

Traff has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks, the team announced Sunday.

Traff was a third-round pick of the Devils in 2024 but was acquired via trade by the Ducks at the 2025 trade deadline. The 20-year-old has spent this season with IK Oskarshamn in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden, where he had 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 51 games. His contract will begin in the 2026-27 season, but he will join AHL San Diego on an amateur tryout for the rest of this year.