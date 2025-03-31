Fantasy Hockey
Hiroki Gojsic News: Shifts to AHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gojsic was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Gojsic will make his professional debut after having finished up his season with WHL Kelowna. In 60 games for the Rockets, the 18-year-old winger notched 20 goals and 17 helpers but went a concerning minus-24. Despite linking up with the Admirals, Gojsic could still spend next season in Kelowna -- though that will likely depend on how he performs at training camp.

