Hudson Fasching Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Fasching won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching had appeared in each of the Islanders' last 12 games, racking up two assists, 11 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 11:51 of ice time. He'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his illness, while Adam Boqvist (upper body) will take his place on the third line against Columbus.

