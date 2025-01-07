Fantasy Hockey
Hudson Fasching headshot

Hudson Fasching Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 9:39am

Fasching (upper body) is day-to-day but won't travel with the club for its upcoming road game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Fasching left Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Boston after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic in the third period. Pierre Engvall should continue to see fourth-line minutes in place of Fasching. The Islanders play in Utah on Saturday, but it's unclear if Fasching will meet the team out west after Thursday's game.

Hudson Fasching
New York Islanders
