Hudson Fasching Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury
Fasching (upper body) is day-to-day but won't travel with the club for its upcoming road game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.
Fasching left Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Boston after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic in the third period. Pierre Engvall should continue to see fourth-line minutes in place of Fasching. The Islanders play in Utah on Saturday, but it's unclear if Fasching will meet the team out west after Thursday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now