Hudson Fasching Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Fasching (upper body) is day-to-day but won't travel with the club for its upcoming road game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Fasching left Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Boston after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic in the third period. Pierre Engvall should continue to see fourth-line minutes in place of Fasching. The Islanders play in Utah on Saturday, but it's unclear if Fasching will meet the team out west after Thursday's game.