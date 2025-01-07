Fantasy Hockey
Hudson Fasching Injury: Not going on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 2:53pm

Fasching (upper body) is day-to-day but won't travel with the Islanders for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

The Islanders visit Vegas on Thursday and play in Utah on Saturday. Fasching left Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Boston after taking a hit from Mark Kastelic in the third period. Pierre Engvall should continue to see fourth-line minutes in place of Fasching.

