Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hudson Fasching headshot

Hudson Fasching Injury: Out two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Fasching (upper body) will miss the next two weeks, according to general manager Lou Lamoriello on Thursday.

Fasching was injured Sunday in the third period against Boston and did not return. The 29-year-old winger has not picked up a points in 19 games this season. Matt Martin. who has been a healthy scratch in each of the last eight games, will replace Fasching in the lineup on the fourth line.

Hudson Fasching
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now