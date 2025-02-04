Hudson Fasching Injury: Returns from conditioning stint

Fasching (upper body) has been recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Bridgeport, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

At this point, the Isles could really use some reinforcements from the infirmary after Mathew Barzal (lower body) was ruled out indefinitely. The University of Minnesota product has yet to register a point in 19 appearances this year while recording a mere 11 shots, 11 hits and three blocks while averaging just 8:56 of ice time.