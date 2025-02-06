Hudson Fasching Injury: Set to travel with team

Fasching (upper body) will travel with the Islanders ahead of their two-game road trip, which consists of games in Winnipeg on Friday and in Minnesota on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Fasching has been on injured reserve since mid-January and hasn't suited up for the Islanders since Jan. 5. However, he recently completed a conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport and could see some NHL game action ahead of the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Over 19 appearances with the Islanders this year, Fasching has been held without a point and has logged 11 hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-6 rating while averaging 8:56 of ice time.