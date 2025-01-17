Fantasy Hockey
Hudson Fasching Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 11:06am

Fasching (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Fasching has already been out of action, so the move to injured reserve won't impact his timeline to return to the lineup. Considering the 29-year-old winger has yet to record a point in 19 appearances this year, few fantasy managers will be eagerly awaiting his return. With the extra roster spot, the team brought up Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

