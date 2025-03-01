Hudson Fasching News: Earns first helper of season

Fasching notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Fasching returned from injured reserve Feb. 6 after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. He sat out four more before drawing into the lineup, and it took him two games of playing to get on the scoresheet. The helper was his first point in 21 appearances this season, which explains why he has been such a frequent healthy scratch. He's added 13 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating. Fasching's playing time is not stable enough to put him up for consideration in fantasy.