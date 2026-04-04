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Hudson Fasching News: Gets two goals for Monsters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Fasching scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-5 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Fasching has had an unremarkable AHL campaign with just 16 points over 60 appearances. That's the most games he's played in an AHL season since 2018-19, as he spent a lot of time in the NHL while with the Islanders over the last three years. However, the 30-year-old would likely need to land with a team that lacks forward depth to get back to the NHL at this stage of his career.

Hudson Fasching
Columbus Blue Jackets
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