Hudson Fasching News: Ready to return

Fasching (illness) is expected to play Wednesday versus Vancouver, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Fasching missed Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus due to the illness. He has two assists, 25 shots, 22 hits and 11 blocks in 31 outings in 2024-25. Fasching's return will likely result in the Islanders dressing 12 forwards instead of the 11 they utilized Monday, and Adam Boqvist is projected to be a healthy scratch as a consequence.