Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hudson Fasching headshot

Hudson Fasching News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 1:44pm

Fasching (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Fasching looks set to return to the lineup against the Jets on Friday following a 13-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body injury. Youngster Marc Gatcomb figures to be the odd man out among the forward group since Fasching will be back in action, while defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) was placed on IR in a corresponding move.

Hudson Fasching
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now