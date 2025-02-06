Hudson Fasching News: Removed from IR

Fasching (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Fasching looks set to return to the lineup against the Jets on Friday following a 13-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body injury. Youngster Marc Gatcomb figures to be the odd man out among the forward group since Fasching will be back in action, while defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) was placed on IR in a corresponding move.