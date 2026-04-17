Hugh McGing News: Tallies twice in AHL loss
McGing scored two goals in AHL Springfield's 7-5 loss to Hartford on Friday.
McGing has reached at least 30 points in five straight AHL campaigns. He's at 11 goals, 19 assists and a minus-6 rating over 65 appearances this season. He's scored three goals over his last three games.
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