Hugh McGing headshot

Hugh McGing News: Tallies twice in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

McGing scored two goals in AHL Springfield's 7-5 loss to Hartford on Friday.

McGing has reached at least 30 points in five straight AHL campaigns. He's at 11 goals, 19 assists and a minus-6 rating over 65 appearances this season. He's scored three goals over his last three games.

Hugh McGing
St. Louis Blues
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