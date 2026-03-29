Hunter Brzustewicz News: Collects pair of helpers
Brzustewicz registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Brzustewicz has three assists over the last four contests. He's played in seven straight games and should have a clear path to stay into the lineup since Joel Hanley (upper body) is set to miss the rest of the season and Yan Kuznetsov (upper body) is still battling his injury. Brzustewicz has collected five points, 26 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances as a rookie this season.
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