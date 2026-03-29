Hunter Brzustewicz headshot

Hunter Brzustewicz News: Collects pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Brzustewicz registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Brzustewicz has three assists over the last four contests. He's played in seven straight games and should have a clear path to stay into the lineup since Joel Hanley (upper body) is set to miss the rest of the season and Yan Kuznetsov (upper body) is still battling his injury. Brzustewicz has collected five points, 26 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances as a rookie this season.

Hunter Brzustewicz
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brzustewicz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brzustewicz See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
181 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 20, 2023