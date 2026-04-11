Hunter Brzustewicz headshot

Hunter Brzustewicz News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Brzustewicz scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

This was his second goal of the season. Brzustewicz opened the scoring 1:11 into the second period, but the Kraken answered less than a minute later and never looked back. Brzustewicz has gotten to play regularly down the stretch, and that includes some power-play time on the second unit in addition to top-four minutes at even strength. The 21-year-old blueliner is at two goals, seven points, 32 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances this season.

Hunter Brzustewicz
Calgary Flames
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