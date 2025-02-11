Fantasy Hockey
Hunter Brzustewicz News: Solid in first pro season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 9:19am

Brzustewicz has generated three goals and 15 assists in 46 games for AHL Calgary this season.

Brzustewicz's numbers may not blow away fantasy managers, but the 2023 third-round pick is looking solid in his first professional campaign. Even with the decent production, the 20-year-old defenseman is unlikely to earn a call-up this season or will serve as little more than an emergency depth option if he does.

Hunter Brzustewicz
Calgary Flames
