Hunter Brzustewicz News: Solid in first pro season

Brzustewicz has generated three goals and 15 assists in 46 games for AHL Calgary this season.

Brzustewicz's numbers may not blow away fantasy managers, but the 2023 third-round pick is looking solid in his first professional campaign. Even with the decent production, the 20-year-old defenseman is unlikely to earn a call-up this season or will serve as little more than an emergency depth option if he does.