Hunter Brzustewicz News: Summoned from minors
Brzustewicz was recalled from AHL Calgary by the Flames, the team announced Sunday.
The injury to Zach Whitecloud (upper body) on Saturday created a hole for the Flames on the back end that Brzustewicz has likely been recalled to fill. If the 21-year-old gets into a game, it will be his first since Jan. 29. He has played 18 games overall on the season, recording one goal and one assist in those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brzustewicz See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
NHL Draft
2023 NHL Entry Draft PreviewJune 20, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brzustewicz See More