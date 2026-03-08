Hunter Brzustewicz headshot

Hunter Brzustewicz News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Brzustewicz was recalled from AHL Calgary by the Flames, the team announced Sunday.

The injury to Zach Whitecloud (upper body) on Saturday created a hole for the Flames on the back end that Brzustewicz has likely been recalled to fill. If the 21-year-old gets into a game, it will be his first since Jan. 29. He has played 18 games overall on the season, recording one goal and one assist in those contests.

Hunter Brzustewicz
Calgary Flames
