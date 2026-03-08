Hunter Brzustewicz News: Summoned from minors

Brzustewicz was recalled from AHL Calgary by the Flames, the team announced Sunday.

The injury to Zach Whitecloud (upper body) on Saturday created a hole for the Flames on the back end that Brzustewicz has likely been recalled to fill. If the 21-year-old gets into a game, it will be his first since Jan. 29. He has played 18 games overall on the season, recording one goal and one assist in those contests.